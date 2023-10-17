Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in Oct this year

Overnight showers in the national capital had led to a dip in the minimum temperature, which settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, in the morning

By PTI Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a high of 26.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest maximum temperature reported in October this year, weather department officials said.

Overnight showers in the national capital had led to a dip in the minimum temperature, which settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, in the morning.

Gusty winds accompanied by rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday night. From 8.30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, the city logged 5 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The humidity at 8.30 am Tuesday stood at 80 per cent, dropping to 68 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 123 which falls in the moderate category, which improved to 88 (‘satisfactory’) at 8 pm.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The weather office predicted a generally cloudy sky for the rest of the day.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.