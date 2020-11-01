Delicious and nutritious treat for festivals

‘Kaddu Ki Kheer’ is a yummy dessert popular with Hyderabadis to celebrate any festive occasion

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Call it Kaddu Ki Kheer, or Bottle Gourd Pudding, this delicacy is a Hyderabadi special dessert made with bottle gourd and milk. An exceptionally yummy delicacy made particularly at weddings, festivals, and special occasions, it is thoroughly relished by everyone. It has a scrumptious, creamy taste and is very rich, deliciously loaded with ingredients like sago, nuts, milk, and ghee.

Flavoured with cardamom and saffron. Kaddu ka Kheer can also be offered to God as prasadam and an ideal dish when people fast. We can serve this dessert hot, warm, or cold. Those who have not tasted it yet, definitely you must try it once, and then, you will want to have it more and crave for it.

Serves: 4 members

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

* Bottle gourd – 1

* Sago rice – 3 tbsps

* Khoa – 50 grams

* Milk – 1 litre

* Almonds – 2-3 tbsps

* Cashew nuts – 2-3 tbsps

* Sugar – 1/2 cup

Method

* Take a small bottle gourd. Chop half of it into pieces and grate the rest.

* Wash and soak the sago pearls for 15 minutes.

* In a mixing bowl, add 50 grams khoa, 1/2 cup milk and mix it without lumps.

* In a pan, add bottle gourd pieces, 1/2 cup water and boil them.

* Boil it till water is evaporated and then grind the cooked bottle gourd pieces into a paste.

* Grind 2-3 tablespoons almonds and cashew nuts into a soft paste.

* Fry the bottle gourd paste in ghee and place it aside.

* Heat 1 tablespoon clarified butter (ghee) in a pan.

* Add grated bottle gourd and fry till the raw smell goes away.

* Heat 1 litre full fat milk in a pan and bring it to a boil.

* Stir and simmer till the milk thickens.

* Add the soaked sago to it and cook for 4-5 minutes

* Add fried bottle gourd paste and mix to the milk. This will make the dessert nice and thick.

* Add the prepared milk khoa mixture and mix.

* Then, add cashew almond paste and mix.

* Now, add 1/2 cup sugar and mix. More sugar can be added if required or depending on how sweet you want it.

* Cook for another 2-3 minutes and now add fried grated bottle gourd to the milk mixture.

* Add 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder , and 1/2 teaspoon rose water for flavour (optional).

* Garnish it with dry fruits and serve hot!

(Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu; Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com .)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .