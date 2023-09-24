‘Demand for Indian talent growing in Japan’

24 September 23

Sangareddy: Director General of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Bengaluru Toshihiro Mizutani said the demand was growing for India’s engineering and scientific talent in Japanese companies year-on-year.

Addressing the Japan Career Fair-2023, organised as part of the sixth edition of “Japan Day” at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) at Kandi here on Sunday by JETRO and IIT-H, he said this was reflected in the Career Fair as the number of companies attending the fair since last year had doubled. Since there was a lack of IT engineers in Japan, Japanese companies were looking to induct Indian experts.

The participating Japanese companies anticipate that IIT-H students would play key roles in emerging technological innovation and global strategies. “Former “Japan Day” has now expanded to “Japan Week” to showcase other aspects, including Japanese culture. We hope that the students explore a little about Japanese culture and also gain some essence of the Japanese corporate culture,” he said.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty, Dean (International Relations) Prof Tarun K Panda and others also spoke.

About 20 Japanese companies participated in the career fair.

