Demand for packaging material to go up as production increases in Telangana: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:34 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s focus on agriculture, fish, milk, meat and oil segments will lead to an increase in the demand for packaging material. As the production increases in each of these segments, that will also increase the need for setting up food processing units in hinterlands as well, said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Inaugurating ALPLA India’s Mold Shop and ALPLA Dual Education Centre, set up in partnership with Government of Telangana and CII Telangana at its Pashamylaram campus, he said Telangana was working to create a special food processing zone in about 10,000 acre.

Five revolutions- green, blue, white, pink and yellow- are happening in the State leading to an increase in production of food grains, fish, milk, meat and oil respectively in the State. This was possible due to the irrigation facilities that have been augmented by the completion of Kaleshwaram project. The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project will be completed soon, he said.

Telangana has set its focus on EoDB as well as peace, cost and quality of doing business in the State. As a result, about 24 per cent of the investments that have come to the State are from repeat investors.

Rama Rao said industries suffered a two or three-day power holiday per week before 2014 and industries staged protests demanding a supply of quality power in the past. The industry was ready to pay more for power. The State overcame the power crunch and emerged to be in a position to supply 24/7 power to domestic, industrial and farm sectors. He called upon overseas investors to choose Telangana as the gateway for their investments as the experience of doing business in India varies with the gateway chosen.

ALPLA India, which operates in rigid packaging space with 10 plants and headquartered in Hyderabad, invested Rs 60 crore in the tool room and Rs 10 crore in the dual education center. With this, its investment in Pashamylaram is about Rs 500 crore.

Under the dual education programme, diploma students from various polytechnic colleges complete education in their colleges and then join the Dual Education Centre of ALPLA for practical hands-on education and training on CNC machines and technologies in mechatronics. Students selected for this programme will be paid during their training period and also offered jobs at the end of the programme, according to Vagish Dixit, Managing Director of ALPLA India.

IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the Alpla India’s World Class Mould Shop & Dual Education Centre in Pashamylaram. The Centre has been set up in partnership with the Dept. of Technical Education, Govt. of Telangana and @FollowCII Telangana. pic.twitter.com/NIxhxF6BPh — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 11, 2022