Depressed woman farmer from Asifabad ends life over inability to repay loans taken for cotton crop

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tenant woman farmer died, allegedly by suicide, after she was depressed over her inability to repay loans taken for her cotton crop in Gudemgutta village in Asifabad mandal on Wednesday.

According to Asifabad Sub-Inspector T Mahender, Sandaveni Sumalatha (30), the wife of Raj Kumar, resorted to the drastic step on Tuesday after she was depressed over the financial crisis triggered by losses in agriculture. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Wednesday while being treated.

Sumalatha and her husband had taken 10 acres of land on lease and grew cotton crop this agriculture season by taking a loan of Rs.3 lakh from informal sources, reportedly moneylenders, at higher rates of interest. However, they could not register profits due to poor yield of the crop caused by unfavorable climatic conditions and also a dip in prices for the produce. Delays in procurement of the cotton crop too had caused difficulties, it is learned.

With no profits from the crop, the couple was worried about their inability to repay the loans. Sumalatha allegedly consumed pesticide when she was alone in their home. Hailing from Mailaram village in Nennal mandal of Mancherial district, Sumalatha was married to Raj Kumar 12 years back. They had two children.

Sumalatha’s father Muttaiah has lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered and investigation is on.