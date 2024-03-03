TSREDCO to set up 1MW ground mounted solar plants in Kothagudem, Kamareddy

The minimum eligibility criteria for bidders include technical experience in installing at least an 800 KW solar PV project and a minimum annual turnover of Rs. 4.5 crore over the past five fiscal years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has invited bids to set up two on-grid ground-mounted solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,000 KW under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM- KUSUM) at Yellandu area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Argonda area in Kamareddy district.

The last date for submission of online bid documents is March 12 and bids will be opened on March 15.According to Redco officials, the project located at Yellandu would be a 200 KW capacity project, whereas at Argonda an 800 KW project would come up. The project coming up at Yellandu would be on 3.65 acres and 2.99 acres at Argonda.

The minimum eligibility criteria for bidders include technical experience in installing at least an 800 KW solar PV project and a minimum annual turnover of Rs. 4.5 crore over the past five fiscal years. The scope of work includes design, supply, installation, and commissioning, using mono-PERC solar modules with sprinkler or water jet systems and pipelining for module cleaning, and comprehensive maintenance for ten years, the officials stated.

The successful bidder has to complete design work within seven days, supply and structure installation within 45 days, full erection within 90 days, and synchronization within 120 days, the officials said, adding that the successful bidder has to provide performance and warranty guarantees for ten years for inverters and as per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) guidelines for solar modules.

Ground mounted solar power plants function similarly to rooftop solar systems. However, for rooftop solar panels, the mounting structure is fixed and it captures sunlight according to the sun’s position. Whereas, in ground-mounted panels, the structure is constructed carefully with a tilt angle and orientation to maximise sunlight exposure, the officials explained.

Ground-mount solar panels can be placed anywhere in a yard or field that sees the sun for the majority of the day, the officials added.