Bhatti asks Redco officials to encourage use of solar panels in Telangana

Deputy CM and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked officials to educate people about the subsidies being provided by the government for installing solar panels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 06:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to promote the usage of solar energy on a large scale, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked officials to educate and encourage household consumers and commercial establishments to set up solar power panels on their buildings.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who along with Principal Secretary Energy SAM Rizvi reviewed the schemes and programmes being implemented under Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation(TSREDCO) on Tuesday, asked officials to encourage individuals, business establishments and communities to invest in solar power systems. “This will help in increasing adoption of solar energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting a transition toward renewable energy sources,” he said.

He asked officials to educate people about the subsidies being provided by the government for installing solar panels. Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Redco N Janaiah informed that the government was providing Rs.18,000 per kilowatt for installing solar panels on individual households from 1-3 KW and the beneficiaries would receive a financial assistance of Rs. 18,000 per kilowatt and Rs. 9,000 per kilowatt for 3 to 10 KW solar panels.