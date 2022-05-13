Design Cafe on expansion mode in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: Design Cafe, a home interior solutions brand, unveiled its second experience center in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills. Spread over 2,500 sq ft, this new center offers a range of services from gold paneling options to a 2.5 BHK show flat along with separate display areas with wardrobes, living and dining spaces and three elegantly designed modular kitchens areas.

Radhika Cherukuri, designer and franchise owner of Design Cafe, Banjara hills, said, “The new store will help us serve more customers in Hyderabad, who deserve more versatile designs and quality-focused interior solutions.”

With over 45,000 design possibilities, the brand brings its expertise with world-class materials and a customer-centric approach to designing homes. One can also find a wide range of innovative, space-saving, and smart storage solutions.

Design Cafe CEO and co-founder Shezan Bhojani said, “We’ve seen a strong appetite in Hyderabad for end-to-end home interiors solutions. The region’s real estate prices have skyrocketed in the last 40 years, making it a lucrative real estate market and we’re all geared up to leverage this opportunity. This new center will be an important contributor to our company’s growth, as we are expecting to design and deliver more than 100 homes out of Banjara hills in 2022.”

The center will also be recruiting in-house designers, design partners, and sales managers to ensure each customer will be provided with a curated experience catering to their needs.