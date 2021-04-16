Despite showers, Hyderabad remains warm

While several Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in various parts of the city recorded temperatures a couple of degrees less than that for some time Friday, it continued to be a hot day later

Hyderabad: Though the afternoon saw cloudy skies and showers that cooled the city on Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) was 36.8 degree Celsius.

While several Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in various parts of the city recorded temperatures a couple of degrees less than that for some time Friday, it continued to be a hot day later.

Apart from cloudy skies, certain areas in the city saw showers as well, with the AWS in Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Charminar and Saidabad regions recording rainfall between 0.5 mm and 5.3 mm. The highest rainfall recorded was 5.3 mm at the AWS at Indiranagar Community Hall in Bandlaguda.

Apart from this, AWS in Rajendranagar and Uppal areas also recorded light showers.

According to IMD, the city is likely to see rainfall or thunderstorms towards evening till April 19, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degree Celsius and may also reach 38 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 24.1 degree Celsius and in the next few days, the same is to be expected, as per the forecast from the IMD.

