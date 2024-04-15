As summer intensifies, IMD warns of heatwave across multiple Indian states

The department forecasts maximum temperatures ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius for Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane, issuing a heatwave warning for these areas.

By ANI Published Date - 15 April 2024, 05:33 PM

New Delhi: As summer arrives in full force, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in several regions, including North Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Mumbai and several other regions in Maharashtra about impending heat conditions on April 15 and April 16, 2024.

In North Goa, heat wave conditions are predicted to prevail on the 15th and 16th of April, 2024. Similarly, Odisha is likely to witness intense heat wave conditions from the 15th to the 19th of April, posing significant challenges for residents and authorities alike.

Telangana is also bracing for high temperatures, with isolated pockets expected to face heat wave conditions on the 17th and 18th of April. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam are not far behind, as heat wave conditions are anticipated from the 16th to the 18th of April, prompting concerns for the well-being of inhabitants.

Gangetic West Bengal is also on high alert, with heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets from the 17th to the 19th of April, adding to the growing list of regions facing extreme weather conditions.

Additionally, yellow alert has been sounded for several districts in Kerala where temperatures are expected to reach unprecedented heights. According to meteorological reports, the mercury is expected to soar to 36degC in Thiruvananthapuram, surpassing the normal range by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, from April 15th to 17th, 2024.

The warning extends across various districts, with Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad expected to experience temperatures around 39degC, while Kozhikode and Kannur may see highs of 38degC. Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kasargod are also on alert, with temperatures likely to hit around 37degC.

As heat wave conditions persist across much of the nation, several regions are expected to experience rainfall in a few other states.

The IMD has forecasted rainfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms in various regions such as Jammu Kashmir, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days.