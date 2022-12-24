Destination USA: A glance at studying in America

We have been discussing EducationUSA’s "5 Steps to U.S. Study,” and will be giving a short review of them today.

Step 1: Research Your Options

Begin the process of pursuing higher education in the U.S. by coming up with a list of personal requirements. Make a list of colleges and universities that fulfill these requirements, and check each of them for accreditation here: https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home (U.S. Department of Education) and here: https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search (Department of Homeland Security).

Step 2: Finance Your Studies

For students to understand the cost of higher education in the U.S., students should research each institution on their list and prepare a budget. Students must also identify a source of funding and prepare their financial documents. When requesting financial aid, students should submit their application as soon as possible for consideration.

Step 3: Complete Your Application

Students seeking a master’s degree in the U.S. must plan ahead when completing the application process. It is advised that they begin two years ahead of the desired application deadline to complete their application on time. Applications include an online application (with a fee), a resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV), financial documents, bachelor’s degree transcripts, personal statement (SOP), 2-3 reference letters (LORs), standardized test scores, and English proficiency test scores. Check institutions’ webpages for any other program-specific requirements and for application timelines before starting the application.

Step 4: Apply for Your Student Visa

When students have been admitted into a satisfactory college or university, they will begin the visa application process. Students will receive an I-20 form from their institution after being admitted, after which they must identify the type of visa they are eligible for, apply for a biometrics appointment at a Visa Application Center and pay their SEVIS fee (here: http://www.fmjfee.com/). All of this must be done before a student schedules a visa interview.

Step 5: Prepare for Your Departure

After a student has received their applicable visa, they should prepare for departure. Before travelling, students should plan and prepare for arrival in the U.S., make housing arrangements, manage their health (before and after departure and arrival), and know the U.S. port-of-entry procedures. After arrival, students should attend the necessary New Student Orientation (NSO) programs, try to adjust to their new surroundings and schedule, and take care of their physical and mental health.

This concludes our discussion on EducationUSA’s “5 Steps to U.S. Study” for master’s programs in the United States.