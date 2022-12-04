5 Steps to US Study: How to adjust to culture shock

Try to keep an open mind to make transition as easy as possible

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hello readers! In our last column, we continued our discussion of “Step 5: Prepare for Departure,” with information about arrival at a U.S. university.

As a short review, students should have completed the following tasks before departure: arranged temporary and long-term housing, planned to attend New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions, and otherwise prepared themselves for living in the U.S.

Today, we will be discussing culture shock and how to adjust to being in new surroundings. Culture shock is the adjustment period when someone isn’t used to their new cultural and social environment. Everyone responds differently to living in new cultures, and it’s okay if you don’t adapt right away.

Try to keep an open mind to make the transition as easy as possible. Some things may seem unusual but try to understand the newness rather than rejecting it. Making new friends can help ease the transition as well.

Building a support network in your immediate vicinity while also maintaining connections back in India will improve your confidence when interacting with the new culture.

Institution-based acclimation services may be available as well. International student centers, counselling centers, host family options, and mentoring services may all be available and can help students adapt to their new surroundings.

There may also be short day trips organized by the university to show incoming international students the area. Try to participate in these trips if they are available and relevant. Information about any of these services will be found on the student’s institution’s website.

Other activities such as student clubs, associations, and fitness centers could be beneficial to the student’s adjustment to the area and culture. Involving yourself in the community will encourage comfort in familiarity.

Keeping a new culture foreign to oneself will only generate more anxiety. International students in the U.S. have the opportunity for an enriching, multi-cultural higher education experience and should give themselves time to work through and overcome their apprehensions about their new surroundings.

Next week we will be discussing U.S. academic culture!

— US Consulate General Hyderabad