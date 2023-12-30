Destination USA: CPT and OPT Options for International Students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:55 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Last week, we delved into on-campus work opportunities, encompassing assistantships and campus jobs, to explore work options available for international students in the United States.

Continuing this exploration, this week we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of two significant options available for international students holding an F-1 student visa pursuing higher education in the United States: CPT and OPT.

CPT and OPT options allow international students to work part-time (20 hours or less per week) during the academic session, and full-time (over 20 hours per week) when the program is not in session, after completing one year of coursework.

CPT is an off-campus internship or practicum opportunity directly related to a student’s major or specialization. While some academic programs mandate students to undergo practical work experiences (required CPT), students can also gain work experience in their field of study through optional CPT.

CPT positions can be paid or unpaid, but students must obtain CPT authorization from their university’s international student office for paid positions. For more information about CPT authorization, students can visit CPT Authorization Information.

OPT is another off-campus work opportunity available to students. They can apply for OPT after being “lawfully enrolled on a full-time basis for one full academic year” in a US institution (pre-completion OPT) or after the completion of an academic degree (post-completion OPT).

OPT provides 12 months of work directly related to the student’s academic major or specialization. Students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs can extend this duration to 24 months. However, if a student participates in pre-completion OPT, the duration is deducted from their authorized period of post-completion OPT.

To apply for OPT, students must submit their request to the Designated School Official (DSO) at their university/college and after that file their application, including the fee and supporting documents, with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Students must commence their OPT only after receiving the necessary approvals from USCIS. Students can visit USCIS OPT Information or SEVIS Help Hub – OPT Information for more detailed information about OPT.

Before contemplating the OPT or CPT option, students are strongly advised to contact the international student office at their respective campus. Proper guidance from the university’s designated officials is crucial to navigating these opportunities effectively.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

