Destination USA: Education a popular field of study

From curriculum specialist, counselor to special educator, a degree in education allows students to pursue different careers in the field

By | Monika Setia | Published: 12:01 am 12:11 am

Today we will continue to discuss popular fields of study and talk about the field of Education.

Education is a highly interdisciplinary field that includes options for multiple specialisations and concentrations. Besides learning to become a teacher, a degree in education allows students to pursue many different careers in the field of education. Possible professional roles include education administrator (at either a school or college/university), curriculum specialist, counselor, educational writer, special educator, education policymaker, analyst, or researcher.

Graduates of this discipline may find jobs at schools and university settings, with education departments or other policymaking bodies, education media houses, hospital settings (counseling or health education), or career counseling centres. Students may also start their own education enterprise with private practice or through establishment of an educational institution.

At the undergraduate (bachelor’s) level, students may pursue a BA or BS degree in Education or a related discipline. Special Education, Counseling, Elementary Education, and Early Childhood Education are some options for majors at the undergraduate level. At the graduate level, the programme options are master’s and doctoral programmes. An M.Ed./Ed.M. or Master’s in Education programme is a professional master’s degree that is typically of two-years duration. In a master’s programme, students have options to choose from various specialisations including teacher education, special education, education leadership, higher education, education policy, school psychology, and counseling psychology.

Along with theoretical coursework, both bachelor’s and master’s level programmes allow students to practise their respective specialisation through internships, projects, and practical training work. Some of the above-listed majors and specialisations, like counseling psychology, require individuals to have a licence before they can start practising. Students should be careful in selecting the programmes of study that are focused on international practice and consider whether the qualification /certification/licensure would allow them to practise in their home country.

A doctoral programme in Education could be either research-oriented (Ph.D/Doctor of Philosophy) or applied (Ed.D./Doctor of Education). If students have an interest in research, they may opt for Ph.D. programmes in education. A Ph.D programme allows students to conduct research in a field or topic of their interest. It is advisable for students to refer to current literature in the field of education and look up research of professors in the field to match their academic goals with the right institutions.

Some institutions in the US also offer an Ed.S or Educational Specialist degree that may be pursued after a master’s degree. Students should take note that Ed.S is not a doctorate degree, but a specialisation training for one to two years after a master’s programme.

Next week, we will continue to talk about Education programmes at US universities and discuss the application process for both undergraduate and graduate programmes and share details of associations affiliated with the field of education.

– Monika Setia

(Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the US – India Educational Foundation based at the US Consulate General, Hyderabad)

Q&A:

Q. My daughter is applying for undergraduate programmes in the US. Please share what are AP exams?

— Rajesh Kumar

Ans. The SAT Reasoning Test, SAT Subject Tests, the ACT, and Advanced Placement (AP) Exams are various test options for undergraduate (bachelor’s programme) applicants to U.S. universities. Advanced Placement is a programme in the United States and Canada created by the College Board which offers college-level curricula and examinations to high school students.

AP Exams allow students to earn course credit hours (depending on the test scores) that in turn may help them get waivers for introductory college courses, fulfill their general education requirements, and make them eligible for upper-level courses. The test usually lasts around three hours and contains both multiple choice and free-response questions. AP Exams are offered in 34 subjects, in the areas of Art, English, History and Social Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science, Sciences, and World Languages and Cultures.

Please check https://apstudent.collegeboard.org/apcourse for the list of subjects under each area. Many secondary schools outside the United States offer authorized AP courses. You can also take an AP test without taking an AP class. But if you decide to take an exam without taking a class, you might want to check out the College Board website for information about how the test is structured and what it tests. The test is scored on a scale of 1-5 and offered once a year in the month of May. For further information on scheduled test dates in India, please visit: https://international.collegeboard.org/prepare-to-study-in-the-us/ap-in-india.

Q2. I am applying for master’s degree in US. How should I check if the programme and university is accredited?

— Atiya

Ans. Accreditation is a process that validates the integrity of an educational institution. For the student, it is an indication that the institution or program meets certain standards of excellence. If the institute you attend is not accredited, your degree may not be recognized by employers, other universities, governments of other countries, or your home country’s department of education.

You may find out if a course or university is accredited by visiting the database of accredited programs and institutions published by the U.S. Department of Education at https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home or Department of Homeland Security at https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search.You should evaluate all aspects of a school’s offerings, including its accreditation, before making a decision to enroll.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .