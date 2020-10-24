Development is possible only with TRS: Harish Rao

Addressing the gathering at Posanpally village of Doulthabad Mandal in Dubbak Constituency on Saturday, the Minister has appealed to the citizens not to believe in false propaganda being carried out by the Opposition parties

By | T Karnakar Reddy | Published: 6:17 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said that development was possible only with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana. Saying that it has proved time and again, Rao has termed the Dubbak election as a contest between a party, which is offering free and quality power to the farming sector round the clock, and with a party that was trying to install electricity meters at all the agriculture pumpsets. Saying that the Congress had failed to supply quality power to agriculture sector during their regime, he has said it has resulted in the burning of pump sets which pushed the farming sector into a crisis.

Saying that the women used to stand in a long queue line for hours to fetch a bucket of water when the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ruled the State, Rao has said they have provided tap connection to all the households under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He said that TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has provided free drinking water supply to all the households. Elaborating various schemes initiated to support the backward communities by the TRS government over a period of six years, Rao has said no government in India is giving Rs 2,000 pension to beedi workers except in Telangana..

Addressing the gathering at Posanpally village of Doulthabad Mandal in Dubbak Constituency on Saturday, the Minister has appealed to the citizens not to believe in false propaganda being carried out by the Opposition parties. Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vonteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.

During another election meeting at Indupriyal in Doulthabad Mandal, several leaders from BJP have joined TRS in the presence of Harish. Speaking on the occasion Saturday, Rao has said BJP Party has lost its ground in the Constituency since BJP gram committees of saffron party in six villages have joined in TRS. Saying that the TRS government has provided rail connectivity to Dubbak Constituency by laying track from Gajwel to Ramayampet via Doulatabad, Rao has said that they have spent Rs 57 crore on the project.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .