Development of his constituency best tribute for Nomula: TRS leaders

A large number of people from across the Assembly constituency attended the condolence meeting

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Nalgonda: Several leaders on Sunday said fulfilling the dreams of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Nomula Narsimhaiah on development of his constituency was the real way to pay tribute to him.

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Ministers Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and G Jagdish Reddy, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Tera Chinnapa Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Chirumathi Lingaiah, N Bhasker Rao and Ravindra Kumar Naik attended the condolence meeting of Narsimhaiah at MCM College in Haliya.

Speaking at the condolence meeting, Sukender Reddy said that Narsimhaiah had put in efforts to convince Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to set up Nellikallu and Kukuduchettu thanda lift irrigation schemes and also for a government degree college in his Assembly constituency after getting elected to the State Assembly. The Chief Minister recently sanctioned the lift irrigation schemes and degree college to fulfil Narasimhaiah’s dreams, he said.

