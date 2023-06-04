| Device Implanted Near Spinal Cord Of An African National To Make Him Walk

Device implanted near spinal cord of an African national to make him walk

For the first time in the two-Telugu speaking States, AIG surgeons have implanted a programmable device near the spinal cord of a 70-year-old patient.

04 June 23

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Hyderabad-based Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), for the first time in the two-Telugu speaking States, have implanted a small, programmable device near the spinal cord of a 70-year-old patient from Africa, to relieve him of severe chronic pain, which had made him bedbound for the past five-years.

The device provides Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), which is a cutting-edge neuro-stimulation technique where the implanted device near the spinal cord administers precise electrical impulses, disrupting the transmission of the pain signals from the spinal cord to the brain, neurosurgeon and spine specialist at AIG, Dr G C Abhiram, said.

The stimulation is delivered by a neurotransmitter, a device similar to a pacemaker, which is implanted under the skin. The impulses travel from the device to the spine over thin insulated wires that are called leads. By interrupting the pain signals, the stimulator enables individuals suffering from chronic pain lead a normal life.

The African national had a history of multiple back surgeries, performed in Europe. He was admitted to AIG with progressive loss of bowel and bladder control, severe back pain and lower limb pain and was bedbound for the last 5 years.

After implanting the device, the patient underwent rehabilitation and at 8 weeks post-procedure, the patient is now pain-free and is able to walk with support and with reduced consumption of pain killers, surgeons said.

The team of surgeons who planned and executed the procedure at AIG include Dr. Siddarth, Subodh Raju, Dr Abhiram, Dr Suresh Kanasani, Dr Raghu, Dr saikalyan, Dr Vyshnavi and Dr Sameera.