Devotee donates brass pedestal, mixed silver footwear worth Rs 1.95 lakh to Basar temple

A devotee donated a brass pedestal weighing 13 kilograms and mixed silver footwear of 1.617 kilograms to Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar for daily services of the deity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

A devotee donated a brass pedestal weighing 13 kilograms and mixed silver footwear of 1.617 kilograms to Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar for daily services of the deity

Nirmal: A devotee, Yallapragada Nageshwar Rao donated a brass pedestal weighing 13 kilograms and mixed silver footwear of 1.617 kilograms to Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam of Basar for daily services of the deity on Monday.

The value of the gifts is assessed to be Rs 1.95 lakh.

Also Read Basar temple to be developed on lines of Yadadri