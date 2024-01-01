Devotees flock to temples in Hyderabad for New Year blessings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Temples across the city experienced a surge in devotees on New Year’s Day, Monday. Special prayers were organized in many temples, drawing crowds seeking blessings for the beginning of the new year. Churches also held special services as part of the New Year celebrations.

Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills was notably packed with devotees, contributing to a congestion that extended along the entire Jubilee Hills stretch, causing traffic disruptions. The scene was mirrored in other temples including the famed Birla Mandir across the city, as devotees flocked to various places of worship.

Devotees thronged Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Monday. The temple witnessed a significant influx as people sought the divine presence of the Lord on the first day of the new year. Devotees formed lengthy queues, starting from the early hours of the day, and similar winding lines were observed at the prasadam counters.