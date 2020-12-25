Devotees throng Bhadradri on Vaikunta Ekadasi

The beautifully bedecked ‘Uttara Dwaram’ of the shrine was opened during early hours at 5 am amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and hymns for the devotees for one hour and closed at 6 am

Kothagudem: Devotees thronged Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam to have ‘Uttara Dwara Darshan’ on the auspicious occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi or Vaikunta Ekadasi on Friday.

The beautifully bedecked ‘Uttara Dwaram’ of the shrine was opened during early hours at 5 am amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and hymns for the devotees for one hour and closed at 6 am. The priests performed special pujas during that auspicious window.

It is believed that any devotee who walks through the Uttara Dwaram (north door) of the temple will be freed from the cycle of rebirth and attains ‘moksha’ or absolute bliss, according to a treatise of Agama Shastra.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the temple authorities had several measures in place, keeping in view the rush of the devotees to the shrine on the auspicious occasion.

Women and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mahabubabad MP, M Kavitha, MLAs P Veeraiah, K Upender Reddy, L Ramul Naik, B Shanker Naik, MLC B Laxminarayana and ITDA PO P Gowtham attended the ceremony.

Protocol, Covid norms violated: MLA

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah alleged that the Bhadradri temple officials have violated government protocol and caused insult to him. The MLA complained that the temple officials failed to offer minimum courtesy due to him as the local MLA.

He said that he would lodge a complaint with the District Collector and Assembly Privileges Committee on the protocol issue. He alleged the police and Revenue officials allowed several non-VIPs into the gallery in violation of Covid-19 norms.

