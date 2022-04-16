Devotees throng Kondagattu for Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Jagtial: A huge number of devotees thronged Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu of Malyal mandal on the occasion of Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi on Saturday.

Devotees, who failed to attend Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations during the last two years due to Covid pandemic, began visiting the shrine from Friday night.

Devotees, who took hanuman diksha, dropped diksha at Kondagattu temple since they strongly believe that chinna hanuman jayanthi was an auspicious day to leave diksha in the presence of lord Hanuman. Meanwhile, other pilgrims took the darshan of the presiding deity after taking holy dip in Koneru.

Temple premises were filled with devotees since people from different parts of the state as well as adjacent states visited the shrine. Devotees were seen standing in queue lines for hours together to have a darshan of the presiding deity. It took four hours to have darshan of lord Hanuman.

On the other hand, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. Besides establishing drinking water distribution points in different places, temporary pandals were also arranged in the path way in the wake of heat weather conditions.

60 temporary toilets, parking places and other arrangements were also made. District police made elaborate security arrangements to conclude jayanthi celebrations in a smooth way. Besides setting up CCTV cameras in different places, adequate force was also deployed.

Vemulawada TSRTC depot officials are operating four mini buses to transport devotees from Vemulawada to Kondagattu and vice versa free of cost.

MLC K Kavitha and Anjanna Aalaya seva samithi members announced to chant ‘hanuman chalisa parayanam’ for 41 days from Saturday onwards.