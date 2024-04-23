Jagtial: Man dies in accident in Kondagattu

23 April 2024

Jagtial: A 55-year-old person, Lakshman died in an accident in Kondagattu on Tuesday.

According to police, a native of Nekkonda of Nekkonda , Lakshman along with his family members visited Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple to have darshan of the presiding deity on the occasion of Hanuman jayanthi.

Authorities had arranged a free bus service facility to take devotees to the shrine from the bottom of the hillock. While boarding the bus, Lakshman fell under the vehicle and sustained severe injuries as one of his legs came under the wheel of the bus. He was shifted to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.