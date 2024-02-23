Devotees throng Sammakka-Sarakka jataras in erstwhile Karimnagar

The jatara, which started with the arrival of Sarakka at Gaddelu on February 21, picked up momentum with the arrival of goddess Sammakka on Thursday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 06:36 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X

Karimnagar: Devotees thronged the biennial tribal fair Sammakka-Sarakka jatara held in different places across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims. The jatara, which started with the arrival of Sarakka at Gaddelu (platforms) on February 21, picked up momentum with the arrival of goddess Sammakka on Thursday night.

On Friday, a huge number of devotees thronged jataras since both the goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka were available at Gaddelu. Besides having darshan of goddesses, pilgrims offered ‘Ethu Bangaram’ (jaggery equivalent to their weight) and eduru-kollu (offering chicken).

Besides leveling jatara premises, drinking water, bathing showers, changing rooms, queue lines, toilets, lighting, parking places, barricades and other arrangements were made. In order to conduct jatara in a peaceful manner, police officials deployed adequate police force besides arranging CCTV cameras to record every incident at jatara.

In Karimangar, jatara was held in Rekurthi on the outskirts of the town. Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar authorities made all arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana offered special prayers by having the darshan of goddesses on Thursday. In the evening, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar Ethu Bangaram to goddesses.

On Friday, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with his wife Aparna had darshan of goddesses and offered Ethu Bangaram besides Odibiyyam. Traffic snags developed on Karimnagar-Jagtial main road as huge devotees thronged at Rekuthi. All MLAs and other public representatives had darshan of goddesses in their respective areas.