Devotees throng to Yellamma temple in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Adilabad: Hundreds of devotees thronged the famous Yellamma temple at Pusayi village in Jainath mandal on Sunday.

Around 2,000 devotees belonging to not only several parts of Adilabad, but also neighbouring Maharashtra State made a beeline to the shrine and to visit it from early morning. They formed serpentine queue lines for thronging the temple. They had a holy dip in a pond and took darshan of the deity.

Some devotees prepared Naivedyam and sacrificed hens and goats, which was consecrated to the deity as a token of gratitude for their well-being. They dined on the premises of the shrine before returning to their homes. The devotees worship the goddess on four Sundays of Pushya month of Hindu calendar year, according to locals.

