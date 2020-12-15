DGFT told to dispose of export case

The petitioner pointed out that it was constrained to approach the court as its request was not considered by the DGFT in spite of expressing the difficulties in undertaking exports

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, directed the Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), New Delhi, to dispose of the representation of Almelo Private Limited, the petitioner, for granting Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC) within four weeks. The petitioner sought the issuance of EODC as the company with which it was trading in the US became bankrupt. The petitioner pointed out that it was constrained to approach the court as its request was not considered by the DGFT in spite of expressing the difficulties in undertaking exports. The panel further directed the DGFT, the Additional DGFT and the Deputy Commissioner of Customs not to take any coercive action against the petitioner.

Building society elections

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao took on file a petition for free and fair elections to the Jubilee Hills House Building Society. The judge directed the society and its president T Narender Choudhary to file their counters in a writ petition filed by Bollineni Ravindranath seeking directions in this regard. The petitioner also sought directions for preparing the voter list by including all the eligible members of the society, including the petitioner, and strictly following mandatory procedure. He complained that the term of the present body expired in October. However, a list of only 256 members was being projected before the State Cooperative Election Authority as against the total 4,980 members for voting, he said. The matter would be heard on Monday after counters are received from the State Cooperation Department, the society and its present president.

Go-ahead for Dubbak cash probe

Justice T Vinod Kumar directed the Siddipet I Town police to proceed with the investigation without arresting the petitioner, Duddi Srikanth, who is accused in an FIR during the Dubbak byelection. Tahsildar Siddipet Urban and the police raided the house of the father-in-law of a contesting candidate from Siddipet after receiving information that a large amount of cash was hidden there. It is alleged that the authorities found an amount of Rs 18.67 lakh. When police officials came out of the house with the bag of cash, a group of people, including the petitioner, provoked by the contesting candidate, jumped the compound wall and attacked the police and revenue officials by snatching away the bag. Since most of the alleged offences were bailable, the judge gave the said direction.

