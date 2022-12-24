Dhamaka Review: Entire film is a big yawn

The narrative in itself is not contrived it is constantly punctuated by needless dances and songs to have the lead pair display their anatomy wardrobe and seeming dance skills.

By Abhinav Updated On - 05:07 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Just when you thought ‘the lost in the mela’ formula is passe, director Trinadha Rao Nakkina revisits the premise rather awkwardly and gives you a two hour dance drama that one usually associates with Ravi Teja.

It is time film makers take themselves and their craft seriously. Time has come when you believe that investing in this kind of cinema must be a narcissist indulgence with perversity added to the indulgence.

Also Read Connect review: This flick gives you a scary experience

The film starts with a whack on the head of the protagonist well symbolising the viewer for being reckless and indulgent. The tale goes on to a recall mode where you run into look alike Swamy and Anand Chakravarthy (Ravi Teja) in the centre of the narrative. While Swamy has just been thrown out of his job by his employer, Anand is the seemingly suave businessman about to inherit the empire built by Nanda Gopal Chakravarthy (Sachin Khedekar).

While Swamy lives with his parents and is constantly fighting the goons to save Pavani (Sree Leela), Anand too ends up being a suitor for Pavani.

Just when you think everything is hunky dory we have ruthless businessman JP (Jayaram) keen to take over Nanda Gopal’s business and present it to his son Arya (Chirag Jani). What is the connect between Swamy and Anand, who gets to win over Pavani and how the villains are bought to book is what the laborious film is about.

Nothing works in the film. As if the narrative in itself is not contrived it is constantly punctuated by needless dances and songs to have the lead pair display their anatomy wardrobe and seeming dance skills. The villainy is unbelievable, the heroics too grandiose. The humour crass and one can only hope leading ladies stop being props and victims to gender insensitivities.

Ravi Teja tries hard and repeats what he has been doing since inception. There is no one in the cast that remotely tries to overcome the script and its insensitive contours. The cast and crew of the film perform with no recommendatory factors and resultantly the entire film is a big yawn.