Dharani brings joy for 4 hapless siblings

The portal ended a year-long wait for Abdul Ghouse and his three siblings hailing from Thandur mandal centre who were running from pillar to post for the succession of 1.14 acre of land inherited from their father.

Tandur: The first-of-its-kind Dharani portal continues to bring smiles on the faces of the rural folk in the first phase of its implementation. The innovative portal ended a year-long wait for Abdul Ghouse and his three siblings hailing from Tandur mandal centre who were running from pillar to post for the succession of 1.14 acre of land inherited from their father. It took just 20 minutes for officials to complete the succession process.

Ghouse, his sister Shabana and elder brother Faheem received the succession documents from Thandur MRO Damera Kavita on Wednesday. They were elated when they stepped out of the office carrying the documents and were all smiles while sharing the news with their family members over the phone.

Ghouse, an intermediate student, and Shabana, an employee of Indira Kranthi Pathakam, had been making the rounds of the MRO office since October last for the succession certificate following the death of their father. Ironically, their house is located opposite the office of the revenue officer. Yet, they could not get the work done due to reasons unknown.

“We made several visits and were there whenever summoned. We submitted another application when the officials told us that the application was misplaced. We couldn’t understand why the job was not done,” Ghouse and Shabana told ‘Telangana Today.’

The siblings showered praise on the TRS government for helping them realise their dream and in getting the succession done easily. “The revenue officials, who were lackadaisical in processing our application in the past, requested us to collect the documents now. This has happened only because of Dharani. We are indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Shabana said.

