Dharani: Gulf migrants, a relieved lot

Published: 12:19 am

Jagitial: Dharani has come as a boon for Gulf migrants from the State who often come on short holidays and like to invest on land.

Take the case of Pentala Rajashekar. He came to his native village Potharam in Kathalapur mandal in January to complete the registration of a piece of land he bought and got stuck because of the Covid-triggered lockdown.

Earlier, he had to make the rounds of registration office for a week, but when he purchased 20 guntas in survey number 149 from one Mysam Gangaram in Chinthakunta village a few days ago, the registration was completed done within half an hour, all credit to Dharani. “Besides the completion of registration and mutation within half an hour, a copy of the e-passbook was also issued to me,” a visibly happy Rajasekhar told ‘Telangana Today’.

He booked a slot on the portal on Friday and went to the Tahsildhar’s office with the land owner and witnesses at 11 am on Saturday. “Revenue officials took my photograph as also of the land owner and completed the entire registration process within half an hour since everything was in order,” Rajasekhar, a supervisor in Saudi Aramco, said.

Recalling his experience, Rajasekhar said he had purchased 7 acres (survey number 150) from a caste organisation in the same Chinthakunta village before. “It took one day for documentation. Witnesses and the land owner had to visit Korutla for two days for registration. After the registration, it took three days to get the land papers. Later, I submitted them at the tahsildhar office for mutation, which was a lengthy process,” he said.

Stating that a lot has changed in the past six months, he said Dharani was a boon for Gulf migrants who visit their home town or village for a few days to complete registration process.

