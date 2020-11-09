Dharani has made partition of smaller assets easy

Makes registration of partition of land, particularly smaller ones, way easier

Mancherial: Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system introduced recently by the State government, has made registration of partition of land, particularly the smaller ones, way easier than before. It is not only helping the applicants save time, but also money.

For instance, earlier, people were forced to run around the offices of revenue officials for registration of properties after dividing lands. Most of them had to visit the office of sub registrar (SRO), located many kilometres away, multiple times over weeks and months for completing the registration process, and end up spending huge sums of money on traveling, food and accommodation.

However, the advent of the innovative system of management of the agriculture land records, which came into force from November 2, brings a lot of relief for many such people. They can now easily register their assets and more importantly, they can initiate this process from anywhere and anytime. They don’t need to commute to the offices of Mandal Revenue Offices and SRO several times.

Janagama Bapu, Devanna, Swami and Srisailam are siblings belonging to Erraguntapalli village in Chennur mandal. They shared a tiny piece of land, measuring 15 guntas or 1,800 sq yards each, inherited from their father. However, they could not carry out the partition of the property on the revenue records as they could not afford the expenses required for the same.

Bapu, the eldest said that they booked a slot on Wednesday and later went to the office of Chennur Tahsildar on Thursday. “The partition of their property was done in just 30 minutes. We were given copies of their passbooks. We were waiting for this moment for about a decade. This can be attributed to introduction of Dharani portal,” he remarked.

Luxettipet MRO told ‘Telangana Today’ that the new system had come in handy for applicants of partitions. He said that in the past people postponed the registration of assets due to financial challenges. But, they were now coming forward to complete the transfer of properties on the revenue records ever since the services of the portal were commenced, he added.

