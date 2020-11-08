‘Dharani portal brings about sweeping reforms in land registration process’

“Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for coming up with such a wonderful initiative that brought a world of change in land registration and mutation process”, says Swapna Rani from Siddipet

Siddipet: M Swapna Rani, who bought 16 guntas of land at Zapthi Singaipally village of Mulug mandal recently, said she could not imagine that the registration and mutation can be completed so quickly through Dharani.

Swapna Rani, who booked a slot on November 2 by logging into the website, was allotted a slot on November 5. When she arrived at the allotted time on Thursday, Tahsildar P Yadagiri Reddy got the process completed in less than 30 minutes.

The Tahsildar also handed over the registration document and photocopy of Pattadar passbook after completing the registration and mutation process in less than half an hour, much to the surprise of Swapna Rani.

“Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for coming up with such a wonderful initiative that brought a world of change in land registration and mutation process,” she observed.

Saying that they bought and sold lands in the past, Swapna Rani said that they were forced to visit registration office for registration first and then Tahsildar’s office after a month. Being a woman, Swapna Rani said roaming around two offices and standing in long queues was very difficult. There was no stipulated time for the process, she added.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the Tahsildar said that as many as 20 persons had booked the slots in his mandal. Stating that three of them did not turn up at the office, Reddy said that they had completed the remaining 17.

The mandal falls under Gajwel Assembly constituency, which is being represented by the Chief Minister in the Assembly.

Collector, Siddipet, Bharathi Hollikeri also spent three hours at this mandal office on Thursday to examine the functioning of the Dharani portal.

