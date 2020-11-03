Dharani portal: People thank KCR for simplifying registration process

People, who booked slots on the portal, visited various mandal Tahsildhar offices to complete the registration and other works on the first day of the portal.

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:41 pm

Karimnagar: Registration of lands through Dharani portal started across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday, with people appreciating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for simplifying the registration, mutation, virasat and other processes by launching the portal. People, who booked slots on the portal, visited various mandal Tahsildhar offices to complete the registration and other works on the first day of the portal.

Out of three slots booked in Manakondur mandal, registration process of one application was completed. While the process of one application failed due to lack of boundaries change option in the portal, fingerprints of a witness in another application was not recorded.

Dasari Thirupathi of Kondapalkala sold his 11.50 acres agriculture land to Donapati Neeraja of Mahatmanagr of Thimmapur mandal. Neeraja expressed happiness over completion of registration process within a short period. Earlier, people used to make rounds of revenue officials, but the government has put an end to the old practice with the launch of Dharani portal, Neeraja said. Tahsildhar D Rajaiah said the process time can be cut down significantly if applicants come with all the required documents. The Iris scan has also made the job a lot easier, he said.

Puppala Lingaiah gifted his two acres land to Puppala Gangadhar through gift deed in Regonda, Metpalli mandal of, Jagitial district. Lingaiah owns two acres land in survey number 551 in the village. Gangadhar thanked the State government and the Chief Minister for simplifying the process by introducing Dharani portal. Earlier, people used to make rounds around revenue officials for registration, mutation, virasat and other works, he said. Now all these processes have become easy, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .