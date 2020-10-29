Dharani portal will alleviate hurdles of farmers: Officials

Damera Kavita, MRO of Thandur mandal, said the portal would play a vital role in reducing land disputes that resulted in mental trauma to applicants

Mancherial: Mandal Revenue Officers or tahsildars felt that Dharani would alleviate hurdles of farmers considerably in registering and transferring their assets.

Luxettipet MRO V Raj Kumar said: “One can apply for registration, mutation and passbook at once without needing to wait for long and bribe officials and middlemen to get the services done. It is a revolutionary service that reduces the physical and mental pain of farmers,” he remarked.

Damera Kavita, MRO of Thandur mandal, said the portal would play a vital role in reducing land disputes that resulted in mental trauma to applicants. Similarly, management of lands would be drastically simplified, she observed.

“Farmers can now avail all the services by booking a slot which can be done through a mobile phone from anywhere and anytime. They can focus on their crops as the time involved in registration, mutation and getting of passbooks is remarkably reduced with the portal. Their woes will become a thing of the past,” Kasipet MRO N Bhumeshwar maintained.

70 offices

According to the revenue authorities, as many as 70 MRO offices have been readied in erstwhile Adilabad district to carry out transactions through Dharani. A sum of Rs 7 crore was granted for making elaborate arrangements, and the MROs had already been trained to render the services, which would barely take 30 minutes.

