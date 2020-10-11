Dharani registration deadline extended till Oct 20

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the GHMC Act 1955, providing 50 per cent reservation for women in GHMC Council

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Saturday extended the deadline for the ongoing online registration of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal till October 20.

Another amendment has been made to the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act to reduce human interference and prevent the authorities concerned from abusing their discretionary powers in the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the law to make it easier for citizens to apply online by providing relevant details through the Dharani portal.

It also approved a few amendments to the new Registration Act and discussed the Integrated Township Policy under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

