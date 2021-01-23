Dharani: TS govt makes provisions for NRIs without Aadhaar

TS govt on Saturday made provisions for NRI’s to upload land particulars in Dharani portal through the prescribed form

Hyderabad: In a major relief to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) holding agriculture lands but lacking Aadhaar number, the State Government on Saturday made provisions for them to upload land particulars in Dharani portal through the prescribed form.

The application will have details, including personal data, occupation, country of stay, passport details, bank, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card (if available), land owned and claimed by the applicant – extent of land, survey number, khata number, village, mandal, among other data.

After submission of the application, a summary of the details filed by the applicant and the information from Dharani/ILRMS will be prepared by the software which will be made available to the respective District Collectors. The District Collectors will verify the claims with reference to the information made available or enquire, if required, and approve or reject the request of the applicant accordingly.

Irrespective of approval or rejection of the application, an SMS alert will be sent to the applicant by the system. In case of rejections, the reasons will be recorded.

In case of approval by the Collector, Tahsildar shall digitally sign the Pattadar Passport Book (PPB). The same will be flagged in Dharani as PPB issued to an NRI land holder.

The e-PPB will be sent to the NRI through SMS link and email. The ePPB of NRI will have passport number instead of Aadhaar number. The entire

procedure will be transparent and will be convenient for NRIs to access.

The move to make these provisions come in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s assurance to Telangana NRIs of providing alternatives to Aadhar to benefit from Dharani, the one stop registration and mutation portal.

