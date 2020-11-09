Dharani ‘War Room’ for hassle-free ops

Team comprises officials from IT, Revenue Depts along with techies

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Central Control Room of Dharani portal is turning out to be a crucial arm in quick resolution of teething problems encountered during the operation of the website. A 100-member team comprising officials from both IT and Revenue departments along with IT professionals, is working for about 15 hours a day to assist the ground-level staff across the 570 offices of Mandal Revenue Officers and Sub-Registrars in the State to complete agriculture land transactions without any hassles.

Even before launching the Dharani website, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao anticipated teething problems especially technical snags in carrying out the operations and directed the officials to prepare necessary contingency plans. Accordingly, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar established the War Room with 100 members drawn from the Revenue and IT departments along with employees of Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) and also IT engineers.

The War Room has been established on the tenth floor of the BRKR Bhavan in an open office format without any physical barriers between the employees. High-end laptops with high speed internet connectivity have been provided to all the employees to resolve issues brought to their notice on a war-footing.

Sources said majority of the issues reaching the War Room pertain to correction of names and other entries during the property registration, network problems and also software issues. “When ground-level staff approach the War Room, we resolve these issues within 10-15 minutes including technical snags to enable smooth functioning of the property transactions,” a senior official of TSTS told Telangana Today.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations V Seshadri and other senior officials are personally monitoring the functioning of Dharani portal. The Chief Secretary has already said that after streamlining the Dharani operations, seperate technical teams will be deployed shortly in all the 33 districts to assist the field staff who will resolve the issues immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .