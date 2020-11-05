Dharani will end corruption, land disputes: Siddipet Collector

The collector also interacted with the farmers who had come to the registration office for registration and mutation after booking slots online.

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Siddipet: District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri on Thursday said the launch of Dharani portal will put an end to corrupt practices in Revenue department besides making registration and mutation of lands hassle-free. The Collector said it will also end all the land disputes which were creating a lot of issues in villages.

Bharati, who visited the Mulug Tahsildar’s office, inspected the functioning of Dharani Portal thoroughly. “Dharani is evoking good response from farmers,” Tahsildar P Yadagiri Reddy informed the Collector, adding that they had carried out 16 registrations through Dharani till Thursday.

The collector also interacted with the farmers who had come to the registration office for registration and mutation after booking slots online.

Saying that officials were working hard to resolve all teething problems in the operations, the Collector said they will make registration and mutation much simpler in the days to come.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .