Dheeraj, Siri to lead Telangana boys and girls’ throwball teams

Dheeraj Kumar and Siri Reddy have been appointed as captains for the Telangana boys and girls' teams respectively for the upcoming 33rd Junior National Throwball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Dheeraj Kumar and Siri Reddy have been appointed as captains for the Telangana boys and girls’ teams respectively for the upcoming 33rd Junior National Throwball Championship to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu starting December 28.

Squad: Boys: Dheeraj Yadav (C), Lithin sai, Sai Charan, Yagnaeshwar, Charan, Rukmoddin, Raghavender,Chandra kiran, Naga Raju,om vantaram, Mahith, Raghav, Praneeth, omtej, Aravind Kiran Chary (coach), Mallikarjun Siddu (manager);

Girls: Siri Reddy (C), Sreelekha.M, Mounika, Vaishanavi, Vishrutha, Preethi, Meghana, Sahasra, Hasitha, Sindhu, Hanisha, Esther, Merin, Palak, PB Chakrapani (coach), Sreelekha (manager).