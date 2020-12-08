Diesel adulteration racket busted, 3 held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons who are yet to be identified, were clandestinely procuring diesel in drums and adulterating it on a rented premises.

Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team busted a diesel adulteration racket and arrested three persons in Nacharam here on Monday.

The arrested persons who are yet to be identified, were clandestinely procuring diesel in drums and adulterating it on a rented premises. The spurious fuel was further sold at higher rates to customers. The suspects along with the seized diesel were handed over to the Nacharam police for further action.

Pseudo cop arrested

The Bhongir Central Crime Station police along with the Valigonda police on Monday arrested G Nikhil on charges of cheating and robbing people posing as a cop. He was allegedly involved in six cases including robbery, extortion and theft. The police recovered four bikes, gold ornaments, cash and mobile phones, all together worth Rs 4.5 lakh from him.

Nikhil alias Koushik (25), a construction worker from Annojiguda in Ghatkesar, used to go around secluded residential colonies posing as a cop and targeted elderly persons and women. He was involved in cases in Valigonda, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Medipally and Ghatkesar, police said adding that a suspect sheet was opened by the Kazipet railway police against Nikhil in 2013 and subsequently transferred the sheet to Bhongir Town police station in 2018.

Following a tip-off, the police team arrested Nikhil from Valigonda. He produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

