Differently-abled children gift 1.25 km congratulatory card to PM Modi on His Birthday

By IANS Published Date - 11:22 AM, Mon - 18 September 23

Lucknow: On the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, march was carried out by 400 blind children of the (National Association for the Blind) carrying in hand 1.25 km long congratulatory card comprising of 9 years of praiseworthy work done by the Prime Minister. It took 2 months of hard work for them to make and present this token of love.

On this occasion, Rajesh Singh Dayal, President, National Association for the Blind, said that it is the love and affection of the children towards the Prime Minister that on the occasion of his birthday, the disabled visually impaired children presented 1.25 km long congratulatory message.

The presentation of the song dedicated to the Prime Minister by the disabled children in the program was captivating. The children’s presentation mesmerized everyone. Even the changing weather and rain could not stop the spirits of the disabled children.

The program was started on September 17 with the unveiling of this congratulatory card made by hundreds of visually disabled children and began from Dayal Chauraha located in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In this celebratory initiative, there was the dignified presence of Subhash Bhalla, Founder Award Trust Council of India Lucknow and Divyang Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chief Guest Dollarbhai Kotecha, President National Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Federation (Gujarat), etc.