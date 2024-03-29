Differently-abled cyclist on Kashmir-Kanyakumari journey arrives in Hyderabad

Tameem had embarked on a monumental journey, cycling from the serene valleys of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Shriram Life Insurance supports differently-abled cyclist Tameem Ansari in spreading awareness of insurance

Hyderabad: Tameem Ansari, a differently abled cyclist from Chennai who is on a cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spreading awareness on insurance has arrived in the city. Shriram Life Insurance felicitated the well-known cyclist recognising his efforts in spreading awareness of insurance across India.

The company pledged its support to the cyclist in his endeavour to spread awareness of insurance through his cycling voyage across the country. Tameem had embarked on a monumental journey, cycling from the serene valleys of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

Tameem’s journey transcends physical endurance and symbolizes a message of resilience and hope. Despite facing physical challenges, he has chosen to conquer distances, inspiring countless hearts along the way. Along his cycling, he has taken it upon himself to advocate for mindful living and financial security, a press release said.