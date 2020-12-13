Dig into these tasty omelette

Try these quick recipe during those hassled mornings

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 6:15 pm 5:14 pm

Oats omelette is a wholesome and healthy breakfast. Oats are a whole-grain food, called Aventa Sativa scientifically, and are beneficial for health. They contain essential nutrients, rich in protein, dietary fiber, and vitamins. It also has cholesterol-lowering effects and reducing the risk of heart ailments. When combined with eggs, it makes for a filling meal. Eggs are also considered a very good source of inexpensive, high-quality protein. They are rich in nutrients that promote heart-health as well.

Ingredients:

* Oats : ½ cup (grind it into a fine powder)

* Eggs : 3 nos

* Milk : as needed

* Salt : ¾ tsp

* Pepper powder : ¼ tsp

* Capsicum : 1 finely chopped

* Onions : 1 finely chopped

* Tomato : 1 finely chopped

* Green chilies : 2 nos finely chopped

* Coriander leaves : 2 tbsp finely chopped

* Carrot : 2 tbsp grated

* Oil : 2 tsp

Method:

* Take half a cup of oats and blend it into a fine powder.

* To a mixing bowl, add powdered oats, add required amount of milk and mix it into a dosa Batter consistency.

* Instead of milk, water can also be added. Mix it well without any lumps.

* Let it set aside for 10 minutes.

* Break 3 eggs in a bowl and beat them all.

* Add half a tsp of salt and half tsp of pepper powder and mix.

* Add 1 finely chopped capsicum and onion each to the oats mixture.

* Add 1 finely chopped tomato and 2 finely chopped green chillies.

* Add 2 tbsp of finely chopped coriander leaves and half tsp of salt or as needed.

* Add 2 tbsp of grated carrot, any veggies of our choice can be added.

* Add the egg mixture to it and mix them all well.

* So, the batter is ready for omelette.

* Heat a pan with 2 tsps of oil and spread it over the pan.

* You may spread it as we want it. Soft and thin or fluffy and thick.

* Cook it on low flame for 2 minutes with a lid on it.

* After 2 minutes, turn it on the other side and cook it for 2 more minutes.

* More oil can also be added, if required.

* Tasty and healthy oats omelette is ready.

Stay Tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu Column for more recipes, brought to you by Indira Ireni from Hyderabadi Ruchulu. YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu, (Website) www.hyderabadiruchulu.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .