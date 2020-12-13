Dig into these tasty omelette

Oats omelette is a wholesome and healthy breakfast. Oats are a whole-grain food, called Aventa Sativa scientifically, and are beneficial for health. They contain essential nutrients, rich in protein, dietary fiber, and vitamins. It also has cholesterol-lowering effects and reducing the risk of heart ailments. When combined with eggs, it makes for a filling meal. Eggs are also considered a very good source of inexpensive, high-quality protein. They are rich in nutrients that promote heart-health as well.
Ingredients:
* Oats : ½ cup (grind it into a fine powder)
* Eggs : 3 nos
* Milk : as needed
* Salt : ¾ tsp
* Pepper powder : ¼ tsp
* Capsicum : 1 finely chopped
* Onions : 1 finely chopped
* Tomato : 1 finely chopped
* Green chilies : 2 nos finely chopped
* Coriander leaves : 2 tbsp finely chopped
* Carrot : 2 tbsp grated
* Oil : 2 tsp
Method:
* Take half a cup of oats and blend it into a fine powder.
* To a mixing bowl, add powdered oats, add required amount of milk and mix it into a dosa Batter consistency.
* Instead of milk, water can also be added. Mix it well without any lumps.
* Let it set aside for 10 minutes.
* Break 3 eggs in a bowl and beat them all.
* Add half a tsp of salt and half tsp of pepper powder and mix.
* Add 1 finely chopped capsicum and onion each to the oats mixture.
* Add 1 finely chopped tomato and 2 finely chopped green chillies.
* Add 2 tbsp of finely chopped coriander leaves and half tsp of salt or as needed.
* Add 2 tbsp of grated carrot, any veggies of our choice can be added.
* Add the egg mixture to it and mix them all well.
* So, the batter is ready for omelette.
* Heat a pan with 2 tsps of oil and spread it over the pan.
* You may spread it as we want it. Soft and thin or fluffy and thick.
* Cook it on low flame for 2 minutes with a lid on it.
* After 2 minutes, turn it on the other side and cook it for 2 more minutes.
* More oil can also be added, if required.
* Tasty and healthy oats omelette is ready.
