DIG suspends Ramagundam CCS SI

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam CCS Sub-Inspector Durgam Mahender has been suspended for cheating a woman in the name of love.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (In-charge), Karimangar range, Pramod Kumar issued the orders on Sunday.

While working as SI of Subedari police station, Warangal, there was an allegation against Mahender that he abused a woman in the name of love. Based on the DIG’s instruction, an inquiry was conducted into the allegation.

As it was established that Mahender had abused the woman, a rape case was against the SI in Subedari police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .