Digit Insurance to expedite flood claims

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: General insurance company Digit Insurance has taken steps to expedite the claims received due to the flash floods that affected Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.

It appointed three nodal officers for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to supervise and coordinate the entire operation and placed adequate number of surveyors in the affected areas. Its helplines are available 24X7 to register claims related to damage in the Hyderabad floods.

Digit is offering a zero-touch claims process for customers. There is no need to fill any forms or any need to send any hardcopies as claim proofs. A smartphone-enabled self-inspection app helps customers inspect their vehicles themselves. The use of machine learning, artificial intelligence and image analytics helps Digit in processing the claims, a release said.

