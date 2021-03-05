Digital library in Karimnagar soon

The digital library would be developed as part of Karimangar Smart City programme

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi on Friday said a digital library will be developed to help students and youth preparing for competitive examinations. The digital library would be developed as part of Karimangar Smart City programme.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and representatives of RV consultancy visited the district library here. Besides old and new buildings, she also inspected the girls and boys reading rooms, bookstores, computer room at the library. Interacting with the students, she enquired them about their preparation for competitive exams as well as facilities at the library.

She instructed the representatives of RV Consultancy to prepare proposals for the digitisation of the library as well as construction of new library building for reading rooms and construction of toilets.

