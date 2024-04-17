Food inspectors detect violations at Babylon Bar and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 10:12 PM

The inspecting teams have also discarded expiry items worth Rs 7, 748 and notices have been served for the violations.

Hyderabad: Teams of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force, constituted recently by the Commissioner of Food Safety, during the course of inspections that were conducted on Tuesday at Babylon Bar and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills, have identified expired ingredients and bottled Alkaline water without proper labeling, BIS certificate and FSSAI license.

The Commissioner of Food Safety in a statement on Wednesday said that during the course of inspections at Babylon Bar and Kitchen, stocks worth Rs 42, 660 of Babylon Bar Kitchen Premium Alkaline Water and British English Sponge Finger packs worth Rs. 1, 797 were seized.

Further, based on the stocks found at Babylon Bar and Kitchen, Jubilee Hills, the teams conducted inspections in the manufacturing unit of Sri Beverages, Chennapuram, Jawahar Nagar, Medchal district and found deviations/violations as per FSSAI Act.

The team collected samples for lab testing and also has seized stocks worth of Rs 2,58,720.

The inspecting teams have also issued notices for not possessing permissions and instructed the vendor not to conduct any commercial activity till permissions are obtained.