Digital money lender’s harassment drive man to end life in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Rajendraprasad

Mancherial: A 35-year old man, who attempted to end life by consuming some pesticide as he was unable to bear alleged harassment by representatives of various digital money lending applications at Mamidipalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Samba Murthy said that the deceased person was Bommidi Rajendraprasad, a private employee of Mamidipalli.

Rajendraprasad bid to commit suicide as he was depressed by the mental torture of the representatives belonging to multiple instant loan applications, when none was present. His wife Varalaxmi returned home only to find her husband lying unconscious. She admitted him to a hospital in Karimnagar. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

According to friends and family members, Rajendraprasad took a loan of Rs 50,000 from six online money lending applications six months back. But the representatives of the lenders exerted pressure on him to repay Rs 7 lakh and threatened to upload his nude photographs on porn websites. They reportedly sent some obscene photographs to his mobile phone recently.

Rajendraprasad is survived by a wife and two children. Based on a complaint received from Varalaxmi, a case was registered against the lenders such as Hello Rupee, Ezcredit, CashBean, Cash Samosa, Daily Cash, etc., Investigations were taken up.

On May 18, Bollu Kalyani (30), a homemaker, ended life by hanging to the ceiling when she could not handle harassment by an instant money lending application at Gopalwada in Mancherial district headquarters. She borrowed Rs 5,000 from the lender, but the staffers insulted and abused for delaying the repayment. The staffers allegedly shared her contact in various WhatsApp groups.

Police advise victims to report harassment



Mancherial in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan advised the public to come forward to report the harassment by lending applications. He urged the victims not to commit suicides. He advised the citizens not to fall prey to the applications, which charge exorbitant rates of interest and harass customers by exposing their identity in social media platforms.