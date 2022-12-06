Diploma courses: Manuu notifies last date

Last date for online submission of application forms for admissions into skill development programmes at MANUU is December 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application forms for admissions into skill development programmes at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is December 10.

The university is offering admissions to full time programmes – Diploma in Interior Designing, Diploma in Fashion Designing, Advance Diploma in Interior Designing and Advance Diploma in Fashion Designing.

Candidates with 10 2 or equivalent are eligible for admission. Offline certificate verification will be done from December 12 to 14 and fees can be paid between December 12 and 14, while classes will commence on December 16.

The part-time certificate and diploma programmes in Interior Designing and Fashion Designing are available only for the MANUU students. For details, visit the University website http://www.manuu.edu.in/.