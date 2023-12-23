Discover Telangana’s Somasila, a tourist destination

Just 4 hours away from Hyderabad, the place is your ultimate New Year’s escape that offers tranquillity and scenic beauty.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: As the year draws to a close and the anticipation for fresh beginning surges, wanderlust beckons, leading many to seek a serene escape to bid adieu to the passing year and embrace the new one.

Tucked away in Nagarkurnool district, a mere 188 kilometres away from Hyderabad, lies Somasila, a once quiet haven that has transformed into a burgeoning tourist hotspot, offering a blend of tranquillity, scenic beauty, and authentic experiences for those seeking a retreat from the urban chaos. Nestled along the banks of River Krishna, Somasila has undergone a metamorphosis, with its locals opening their doors to visitors, converting their humble abodes into cosy cottages for a memorable stay.

The village, once devoid of facilities catering to tourists, now boasts every corner teeming with warm hospitality, homemade delicacies, and the aroma of freshly-cooked fish fries that tantalise the taste buds.

The trip to Somasila from Hyderabad takes about four hours by road and treats travellers to stunning views of rolling landscapes and beautiful scenery.

This experience becomes even more magical during the winter months when the surroundings look particularly enchanting. It is recommended for travellers to start their journey early in the morning to fully appreciate the breathtaking landscapes along the way.

Visitors have the chance to enjoy a peaceful boat ride to revered Sangameshwara Temple, which takes around 40 minutes, fully immersing themselves in the serene atmosphere that surrounds the river.

These boat rides typically operate from 9 am to 4 pm, making it ideal to hop on board earlier in the day to dodge the hot afternoons. When it comes to breakfast choices, the village has limited options, mostly featuring fish-based meals.

However, the resorts boast in-house restaurants, with Mrugavani being a highly favoured resort among tourists. Sangameshwara Temple, nestled in the Somasila Water Reservoir, holds a special significance, especially during Krishna Pushkarams, drawing a surge of devotees.

Make sure to take the time to explore the village during your stay, as it’s a delightful mix of cosy homes nestled among charming shops, local eateries offering delicious cuisine, historical temples, and trees where villagers gather.

For those seeking adventure, camping by the river under the starry sky with a bonfire is an experience you won’t forget. Fishing enthusiasts are welcome to bring their own gear and enjoy casting their lines into the river.

Apart from the serene ambience of Somasila, nearby attractions such as Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Singotam, and Madhava Swamy Temple in Kollapur beckon explorers to uncover the region’s cultural richness. Airtel signals might not offer reliable connectivity here.