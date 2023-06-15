Disha Patani turns into a Telugu bride in pre-look poster of ‘Project K’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: The movie ‘Project K’, with Prabhas playing the lead role, is eagerly awaited. Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the leading ladies in the film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is well-known for his work on ‘Mahanati’.

On the occasion of Disha Patani’s birthday, the pre-look for ‘Project K’ has been unveiled, after the recent release of Deepika Padukone’s pre-look.

The makers of ‘Project K’ unveiled a special poster featuring Disha on Tuesday evening. No other details have been made public, but the actor’s stunning eyes are seen in the photograph.

Disha’s role appears to be crucial to the movie’s flashback sections, contrary to earlier assumptions that she would only be a glamourous addition. The fact that Prabhas is making his debut in the science fiction genre has sparked a great deal of interest among viewers, and the intriguing character-reveal posters that have been released so far have only served to fuel that excitement.

The movie is being produced to the highest production values, and director Nag Ashwin paid a lot of attention to the storyline. This film will be on a different level technically.

Ashwini Dutt is the producer of this project, which is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies commemorating its 50 unforgettable years. The film is hitting the screens on January 12, 2024, worldwide.

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar