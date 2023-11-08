Dissent continues in Congress; aspirant attempts suicide

On Wednesday morning, ticket aspirant from Banswada constituency, K Balaraju allegedly attempted suicide at Banswada after being denied a ticket by the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: With just a day left for filing nominations, dissent is continuing in the Telangana unit of the Congress, with the situation reaching a stage where disgruntled leaders are resorting to extreme steps including suicide attempts. Others who failed to get the tickets have openly warned the party that they would ensure the defeat of Congress candidates in their constituencies.

On Wednesday morning, ticket aspirant from Banswada constituency, K Balaraju allegedly attempted suicide at Banswada after being denied a ticket by the party. He is said to have consumed pesticide and was immediately shifted to the Banswada Area Hospital. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to a hospital at Nizamabad after his condition deteriorated. Later in the evening, his condition improved, according to reports.

K Balaraju was the Banswada constituency Congress incharge and had contested from the constituency in the past representing the party. However, this time the party offered the ticket to former MLA E Ravinder Reddy, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress recently. He was from Yellareddy constituency.

Protesting against the party decision, Balaraju had staged a hunger strike. In a video shared in social media platforms, he was heard warning the party leadership that he would commit suicide. “If not me, the party can offer the ticket to any other Congress leader from Banswada,” Balaraju had said in the video.

Similarly, with speculations making rounds suggest that the Suryapet ticket would be offered to former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, another aspirant Patel Ramesh Reddy from the same constituency has warned of contesting as a Congress ‘rebel’.

The last date for submitting nominations is Friday but the Congress is yet to announce candidates for Suryapet, Tungaturthy, Miryalguda and Charminar. Leaders are hoping the names will be announced late on Wednesday.